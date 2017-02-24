An on the internet commercial unveiled by Nike this week that showed Arab ladies fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy more than its attempt to smash stereotypes about ladies top household-certain lives in the conservative region. It starts with a lady nervously peering out of her doorway and modifying her veil prior to going for a run in the street, while a feminine voice narrates in a Saudi dialect: “What will they say about you? Probably they’ll say you exceeded all expectations”. Within just 48 hrs the video clip was shared seventy five,000 occasions on Twitter and considered virtually 400,000 occasions on YouTube.

