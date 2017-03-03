When Twitter person @polNewsNetwork1 posted a picture of a Muslim female and a drag queen using the subway following to just about every other on Wednesday, and proclaimed them as “the foreseeable future that liberals want”, we’re very absolutely sure they weren’t anticipating the reaction they acquired from the Internet.
It turns out that people unassuming travelers are exactly the foreseeable future most individuals want. Cultural diversity, independence of self-expression, and co-present happily with fellow citizens? That in fact appears amazing, specially if we can do it with out getting secretly photographed.
Some buyers of a extra considerably-suitable persuasion arrived to the tweet’s protection, but the vast majority of the Twittersphere memed and one-lined the function into complete oblivion, and the success had been refreshingly hilarious. See the finest hits underneath, and insert your individual to our checklist if you know a thing about the liberals and their foreseeable future ideas that we never.
