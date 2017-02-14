My title is Trevor Pottelberg. I am a high-quality art landscape photographer living in Brownsville, Ontario, Canada. I spend countless hrs discovering Southern Ontario, hunting for exclusive mild and subject issue. When the wind circumstances get to the point where I can no longer seize landscapes devoid of introducing subject blur, I flip to the waves. When most individuals are heading for deal with, I head to the Lake Erie shoreline.

I am privileged adequate to stay in a 45 minute push of a selection of small lakeside ports. The ambiance in these places can go from extremely calming to unquestionably offended in a extremely limited time period of time. Taking pictures in gale pressure winds will come with it’s possess established of difficulties, hurdles and risks, but the rewards are typically well worth the chance.

I use the same principles of mild, form and kind when composing my wave captures as I do with my landscapes. I’m not usually hunting to seize just a close up shot of a wave. There are situations where far more components in the scene need to be included in get to give the viewer a true perception of the surroundings encompassing the wave itself.

The majority of these waves are produced throughout the drop / early wintertime months when the temperatures are actually fluctuating and sharp chilly fronts are passing via. Unfortunately, some of the best circumstances happen to be when the temperatures are in the sub zero vary. I have twice designed frost bite in my fingers throughout the earlier 12 months thanks to capturing in extreme circumstances. I now have permanent nerve damage and extreme sensitivity to the chilly.

All through my editing phase, I typically discover a lot of waves that take on the kind of creatures, animals, objects and faces. I enjoy it when an individual appears at my get the job done and finds a kind that I didn’t at first see. It provides back again childhood memories of laying on my back again in the heat summertime grass and scanning the sky for numerous shapes in the passing clouds. These kinds in the waves happen too speedily for the bare eye to see, which leaves it up to me to seize and share them with the rest of the entire world to enjoy!

Far more details: trevorpottelberg.com

Sea Serpent

Fantail

“Rooster Tails”

Fear the Reaper

The Crown Jewel

The Roman Charioteer

Atomic

Wild Boar

Frozen Surf

Grumpy Outdated Guy

Freshwater Mountain

Majestic

Whale Tale

Smoke on the Water

The Scorpion

Beast

Goliath

Falcon

Arctic Wave

Snowcapped