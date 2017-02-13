Ginny Di/Josh Randall

In this inventive photoshoot, Ginny Di pays tribute to Gil Elvgren’s iconic pin-up art and Harry Potter in one fell swoop. Shot with the very same pose and backdrop as iconic pin-up parts, these mashups are completely spell-binding. Ginny Di is a properly-acknowledged cosplayer who operates a Facebook web page full of her amazing creations. She can make costumes for almost everything from Disney to Recreation of Thrones and Harry Potter.

Extra data: Facebook (h/t: kotaku, sobadsogood)

