Doing the job with your ideal good friend helps make any career far more exciting, even when you are a soldier on lively responsibility. It’s challenging when that good friend moves on to a new chapter, however, and you are left wondering who will take their area. This soldier came up with the best resolution.

Fulfill SPC Plank, the ideal army pal any individual could question for. He’s minimal upkeep, travels mild, and never ever gets board – er, bored. He never ever complains, but occasionally pines. He’s obtained a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, but he surely spruces up the joint.

He bears a hanging resemblance to a specific Ed, Edd & Eddy character. Probably they’re extended lost relations? If so, we hope this member of the Plank family helps make it home from responsibility securely.