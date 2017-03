The Librairie Mollat in France is attracting really a whole lot of consideration to their Instagram page following workforce started out noticing how closely their store’s publications resembled their clients and them selves.

Their cheeky pics present how reserve handles match unusually nicely into the frames of every day daily life, especially when they mirror the persons keeping them. It is a traditional instance of clever French wit, and Mollat’s 21.2k followers are hooked on it. Mollat was the 1st unbiased bookstore in France, opening its doorways in 1896 in Bordeaux, and its recent workforce are only assisting to bolster that legacy.

Have a peak at some of the funniest – and eeriest – juxtapositions beneath.

More information: Instagram (h/t)

