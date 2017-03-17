The moment you get to that stage in life when absolutely everyone close to you is finding married and developing families, it could get a bit lonely. Unless you go on a homiemoon…

“While absolutely everyone else is finding married and getting infants, my ideal mate and I had our personal homiemoon in Thailand,” ignoreeverythingido wrote. From Tonsai seashore to the Sunday Night Market in Chiang Mai to the white Buddha in Pai – this few of ideal mates visited all these sites and had a truly great homiemoon – not forgetting to just take the renowned “follow me” pics! Test out the pics from their excursion below.

“The excursion begins”

“Made it to Tonsai beach”

“Checking out the Sunday evening marketplace in Chiang Mai”

“So several Wat’s (Temples)”

“More Wat’s”

“Making new mates at the pool. This was an elephant sanctuary that saved these magical beasts from awful cure and conditions”

“White budda in Pai”

“Ended the excursion in Bangkok”