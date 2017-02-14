The appreciate I have for these excellent wild crimson squirrels I test to express in my shots.

Following lots of several years pursuing them and use them in shots with props, I test to come up with new suggestions all the time. That is why themes like Valentine open new creativeness and fun.

Most shots are accurately how I have shot them, the shots with two squirrels in it, I shot two shots of the identical scene, but squirrels standing in various positions and stack them with each other in photoshop.

I am Geert Weggen, a forty eight calendar year previous Dutch/Swedish artist. An short article was very last month released in National Geographic on eight internet pages and this month a photo was picked out of one of the most effective fifty from over 100000 shots in the Sony photo contest.

Have a excellent Valentine!

A lot more data: geertweggen.wixsite.com