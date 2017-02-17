Organizers of the Underwater Photographer of the Calendar year Contest have just announced their profitable pictures for 2017. Captions composed by the photographers.

Underwater Photographer of the Calendar year, 2017 – Dancing Octopus Gabriel Barathieu / UPY 2017 “In the lagoon of Mayotte, throughout spring lower tides, there is very minimal h2o on the flats. Only 30 cm in fact. That’s when I took this photo. I had to get as near as possible to the dome to develop this effect. The fourteen mm is an extremely wide angle lens with very fantastic near target which provides this effect of excellent dimension. The octopus seems more substantial, and the height of h2o also. Photographed off Mayotte Island on May seven, 2016.”

A lot more details: Underwater Photographer of the Calendar year (h/t: theatlantic)

Recommended, Macro – Larval Lionfish Steven Kovacs / UPY 2017 “This picture was taken on a black h2o drift dive in Palm Seaside, Florida to search for alien wanting pelagic animals, plankton and the larval levels of many creatures that drift out in the open up ocean in their early levels of development. Quite a few of the animals seen throughout black h2o dives are very compact and can transfer swiftly when illuminated by potent dive lights, so having a wonderful picture is, not only demanding but, very gratifying as properly. On just one unique dive I was very privileged to come throughout this rare little Lionfish in its early larval phase and was privileged to get a photograph of it just as it flared it’s wonderful fins for the digicam.”

Recommended, Up & Coming – Whale calf posing Christophe Lapeze / UPY 2017 “I travelled to French Polynesia for a once in a existence minute of taking part in with a whale calf and I made the decision to dedicate a entire 7 days to this. One early morning, the magic transpired. A mom and a calf ended up sleeping quietly at fifteen meters. When they come to feel safe and unafraid, they can really come near to you. And this six tonne 6 meter calf was amazingly playful. Strobes ended up not allowed but you really don’t will need them. The distinction of the deep blue and the daylight ended up ample. The issues was to be at the ideal put according to the daylight and to get a gracious pose from the calf: yet another photographer on the other facet, the whale posing, a number of bubbles out of his blow-hole, a shorter eye contact, Click on! Mounted in my memory endlessly.”

Recommended, Wrecks – Last Flight Steve Jones / UPY 2017 “This USAAF B-17G Traveling Fortress crash landed on approach to the island of Vis, Croatia following staying hit by anti-aircraft fireplace throughout a bombing raid above Europe in 1944, which killed the co-pilot Ernest Vienneau and led to engine failure. The surviving crew escaped in dinghies. This amazing wreck of a well-known Planet War two bomber is in amazing ailment and lies at seventy two meters. I only had just one dive on the wreck and the depth gave me very restricted time in which to do the job so fantastic interaction involving myself and my buddy, Andi Marovic was necessary: I completely briefed him on what I was attempting to accomplish prior to the dive so he could also visualize the picture I was aiming for. I desired to capture an picture that showed the real scale of the aircraft so I shot with purely natural gentle and colour balanced the picture throughout article processing.”

Winner, Macro – Prey? So Yat Wai / UPY 2017 “This photograph was shot throughout a blackwater dive in Anilao, Philippines. Even however the larvae mantis shrimp (left) is very compact, it continue to a predator which makes use of its raptorial appendages to hunt. Has it noticed the prey and is all set to pounce?”

Recommended, Macro – Nudi Art Katherine Lu / UPY 2017 “I shot this photograph in the neighborhood waters of Singapore wherever the visibility is 3m on normal. Scuba divers I know are constantly surprised that I dive there and most really don’t even know there is excellent macro ideal off our shores. I desired to do one thing diverse and turn a nudibranch commonly uncovered in our waters into a piece of art. I have constantly been fascinated by bubbles and the inspiration for this photograph came about when I was reading about aquatic crops that deliver oxygen bubbles from photosynthesis. The images of the bubbles sticking to the environmentally friendly leaves had an abstract high quality and therefore came the notion to develop Nudibranch Art.”

Recommended, Portrait – Inexperienced Turtles in the rays Greg Lecoeur / UPY 2017 “During a diving excursion to Tenerife, I came throughout these environmentally friendly turtles. It was early early morning and the sunbeams pierced the surface area. I altered the location of my digicam and I waited for the turtles to come near ample to cause my digicam. After a minimal when, the turtles ended up circling close to us and it was a excellent prospect to photograph them.”

Highly Recommended, British Waters Wide Angle – Amphibious helicopter Steve Jones / UPY 2017 “This Wessex Naval helicopter was purposely sunk at the Nationwide Diving and Action Heart in Chepstow and staying this sort of a photogenic wreck it is an exceptional site to observe photography and lighting expertise. Distant strobe was utilised for this shot, with my own strobe triggering just one connected to the diver via a distant sensor.”

Third Spot, Habits – Cleaner Liang Fu / Upy 2017 “I uncovered this cleansing station at 26 meters. On the very first dive, I took a number of front dealing with pictures with cleaner shrimps in the moray eel’s mouth. When I surfaced, I came up with an notion of a facet-deal with moray eel, commonly opening its mouth with the cleaner shrimp within. So I tried using a second dive and it turned out to be how I had imagined it. Photographed around Tulamben, Indonesia, on December twelve, 2016.”

Runner-up, British Waters Wide Angle – Level of competition Richard Shucksmith / UPY 2017 “I was out off the coast producing images for SCOTLAND: The Massive Image – a job about rewilding that generates images to amplify the circumstance for a wilder Scotland. Hundreds of gannets ended up circling the boat wanting for the fish that ended up staying thrown above the facet. All of a sudden a solitary chicken dives and the some others observing it as an indicator and 20, 30, 40 birds are diving at once. Since of this habits competitors involving gannets is constantly likely come about building a number of gannets diving for the exact same fish. I could hear the birds as they hit the h2o ideal earlier mentioned my head just prior to they appeared in front of the digicam. A excellent practical experience.”

Winner, Wrecks – The wreck of the Louilla at sunset Csaba Tökölyi / UPY 2017 “This is the wreck of the Louilla resting on prime of Gordon reef in the Straits of Tiran on the edge of the Sinai. Beneath her lies a pile of her anchor chains, offering the form of a whale. Wrecks come to be aspect of the eco-process in no time. Comfortable corals develop very before long and they can come to be shelter for educational institutions of juvenile fish. But also, they can have a devastating effect on their surroundings. This wreck sits on prime of Gordon reef, battered by the waves and is slowly deteriorating. Last summer time, aspect of the superstructure collapsed, and the wreck misplaced it’s epic, cinematic search. In a number of a long time, the reef must be cost-free yet again from the remains of this once substantial freighter.”

Highly Recommended, Portrait – Imp of darkness Damien Mauric / UPY 2017 “On his pay a visit to to the Galapagos islands, Charles Darwin was revolted by the animals’ appearance, creating: “The black Lava rocks on the beach are frequented by substantial, disgusting clumsy Lizards. They are as black as the porous rocks above which they crawl & look for their prey from the Sea. I connect with them ‘imps of darkness’. They assuredly properly-come to be the land they inhabit.” The maritime iguana are all but monsters. Endemic to the Galapagos, it’s a rare privilege to share a minute underwater with this animal now deemed as an endangered species.”

British Underwater Photographer of the Calendar year 2017 – Out of the Blue Nick Blake / UPY 2017 “Kukulkan Cenote on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula types aspect of the Chac Mool process and is pointed out for the amazing gentle results as the sun penetrates the darkness. I left my strobes behind for the purely natural gentle shot I desired and positioned myself in the shadows of the cavern. Relocating my eye close to the viewfinder, I could see that the rock outline of the cavern close to me designed for a satisfying symmetry and I altered my placement to equilibrium the frame. The gentle show flickered on and off as the sun was periodically protected by cloud and as it reappeared, I beckoned to my buddy and dive information, Andrea Costanza of ProDive, to edge into the illumination of some of the much better beams, completing the composition.”

Recommended, Habits – The Recreation Edwar Herreño / UPY 2017 “6:30 am and a 4 meter tiger shark was about to breakfast on a hawksbill turtle next to the boat. I took my digicam, jumped into just one of the skiffs and went closer. That was just one of the picture that I had desired to get for several years (I had been doing work there for eleven several years carrying out 4 dives for every working day). It was dark so I pumped up the ISO to 800 then when I received near, I caught half of my body into the h2o just one of the skiff drivers was keeping my legs. I took as many pics as I could but they moved a whole lot! The Tiger was attempting to chunk the turtles head off when the turtle defended herself by exhibiting her back. It went on like that till just one of them gave up. Photographed off Cocos Island, Costa Rica, on April 30, 2016.”

Highly Recommended, Macro – Paddle Flap Rhinopias John Parker / UPY 2017 “The back lit Paddle Flap Rhinopias was taken around Scuba Seraya, Tulamben, Bali. I expended almost the entire dive with dive information “Paing” (who kindly aimed my snoot for me) attempting to get a good back lit shot of the Rhinopias. I took 30 to 40 frames to get the lighting ideal and get a black history which was tricky as it was daylight and at only twelve meters.”

Recommended, Habits – Toads mating Luc Rooman / UPY 2017 “For a number of several years we have been subsequent toads mating in the refreshing h2o lake of Turnhout (Belgium) usually in the months of March or April if the weather disorders are 8°C and with humid weather. The toads are in the shallow places of the lake wherever we can acquire pictures with purely natural gentle when snorkeling. Photographed in a freshwater lake around Turnhout, Belgium, on April two, 2016.”

Recommended, Wide Angle – Silversides at Twilight Tony Myshlyaev / UPY 2017 “After acquiring this site, the jetty and silversides ended up on my brain for a very long time. And when the monsoon rains took a shorter split, I jumped in the h2o to execute this notion. The major obstacle was that the university was far too evasive for a fisheye lens and the sun was slipping far too rapidly to execute the notion. I started to compromise my configurations and presently deemed the endeavor a decline but then some trevally arrived to feed. This was great, the silversides forgot about me. Simultaneously a passerby arrived. He positioned himself flawlessly on the jetty earlier mentioned. Viewing the prospect, I explained to him not to transfer and pressed the shutter as swiftly as possible. The next minute this picture appeared on my screen. Times afterwards, with a smile on my deal with, I watched the last rays of gentle fade on the horizon. Photographed on the northern Shoreline of Koh Tao, Thailand, on December 16, 2016.”

Winner, Wide Angle – One in a Million Ron Watkins / UPY 2017 “Last summer time I headed to Alaska in search of salmon sharks. We cruised in the boat wanting for their dorsal fins for several hours and that is when we came throughout an tremendous moon jellyfish bloom that stretched for a number of hundred meters. The dense bloom of jellyfish ranged in depth from two meters to above 20 meters and we expended a whole lot of time in the h2o with them. It was surreal and extra dense than everything I had at any time expert such as Jellyfish Lake in Palau. I came throughout this Lion’s Mane Jellyfish rising from the bloom in direction of the surface area and positioned myself directly above it to capture this picture.”

Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2017 – Orca Pod Nicholai Georgiou / UPY 2017 “Orcas are conveniently the most wonderful, smart and confident animals I’ve at any time had the honor of paying time with. This photograph was taken throughout an incredible 7 days freediving with wild Orca in Norway. The days are really shorter in winter and the h2o was close to five levels but we wore a thick wetsuit and of training course with Orca close to, the chilly was swiftly overlooked. The gentle had a really wonderful colour from the location sun as this swish pod of Orca swam by wonderful and near. It was a minute which will be hard to prime and I’m happy to have this picture to share it.”

Highly Recommended, Macro – Backlight Shrimp Fábio Freitas / UPY 2017 “Shrimps are demanding subjects to photograph we have to portray their wonderful colors and shape, and in particular target on the eyes. In the late afternoon, I was diving in my preferred dive web-site in Bonaire called “Something special” when I noticed this shrimp underneath the rock in a great placement to make a backlighting strategy, employing steady lighting. Promptly I turned off my strobes and requested my buddy to place the lighting behind the shrimp, he was very fantastic putting the gentle precisely wherever I desired it. I took only 4 pics and then the shrimp vanished. It is important to know your strategies and when to use them, it is the important to producing these special pics with one thing extra than the norm.”

Recommended, Wrecks – 3 Warriors Nadya Kulagina / UPY 2017 “Having seen hundreds of images of these a few wonderful Fiats that rest in just one of the holds of the Umbria wreck, I made the decision to acquire an picture that would stand out from the some others. The notion was to use off-digicam strobes to gentle up the cabins of the a few autos. Sad to say, just one of the strobes was far too considerably and refused to fireplace. The hold with the autos is rather compact and very dark, so I had to be very mindful not to kick up silt and rust. And I was very restricted on time as the rest of the team was presently breathing down my neck.”

Highly Recommended, Up & Coming – Medusa Blenny on the Lookout Jade Hoksbergen / UPY 2017 “My fascination with blennies started off in early 2016 when I was living in Saint Lucia and received my hands on an underwater digicam for the very first time. Acquiring lived in the Philippines earlier, blennies ended up a novelty to me in spite of their widespread presence in Saint Lucia. I believed they also designed very intriguing subjects thanks the selection in their facial expression, in some cases akin to the grimaces just one would affiliate with gargoyles. For this shot, I desired illustrate the intricate element of this blenny even though exhibiting how its colour and texture blends seamlessly with its atmosphere.”

Highly Recommended, Conduct – Dolphins searching Greg Lecoeur / UPY 2017 “Since last year, sardines have come to be victims of overfishing and climate adjust. They are the major food stuff resource of maritime existence, many species this sort of as penguins, sea lions, sharks, dolphins and more… are dependent on them for their survival. Through their migration along the wild coast, all the predators do the job jointly to hunt sardines but the action is extra and extra unpredictable. To capture this minute, I had expended a number of days on the ocean to have just one chance to witness this habits. Photographed around Port Saint Johns, South Africa, on June 27, 2016.”

Highly Recommended, Wide Angle – Prince of the waters Yannick Gouguenheim / UPY 2017 “The common toads start likely back to the river in February in get to reproduce. The frozen waters of this compact river are by then very clear ample, and perfect for underwater photography. The obstacle was to progress under the topic and to get a shot once the topic was aligned with the sun all when making certain a framing such as the trees on the shore. Photographed in France’s Lamalou River on April 19, 2014.”

Winner, Habits – Your property and my property Qing Lin / UPY 2017 “Clown anemonefish and anemones enjoy a symbiotic marriage. The parasitic isopods like to hold out in the mouths of anemonefish. Maybe because of the isopods, Clown anemonefish frequently open up their mouths. These a few unique fish ended up very curious. As I approached, they danced about the digicam lens. It took me six dives, endurance and luck to capture the precise minute when all a few fish opened their mouths to reveal their guests. Finally, on the last working day, on the last dive, I succeeded. Photographed around Lembeh, Indonesia, on December two, 2016.”