1st Spot: “Playing with light” by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Way of living

We all go via childhood, but no two activities are alike. Whether or not it’s culture, course, and/or geography, it all designs these formative many years in a strong way. But even with these dissimilarities, as youthful folks, we each explore the earth around us with the exact same perception of marvel and creativeness. The third annual B&W Child photograph contest just launched their winners for the 2016 opposition, and the gifted photographers beautifully depict what it’s like to be a child right now. United visually in a black and white palette, the diverse vignettes highlight children at enjoy, at rest, and making perception of their surroundings at significant.

Each and every calendar year, the B&W Child photograph contest awards a Grand Prize winner. Photographer Olga Ageeva from Russia took the top rated spot, and she also earned initially location accolades in the Great Artwork classification. Her certain parts follow two youthful girls, and the intimate photos display the highs and lows of this time. They’re observed performing foolish collectively as very well as solemn, as if they’re in the throes of very careful contemplation. These various snapshots highlight a common reality about life—this juxtaposition of emotion commences when we’re youthful and under no circumstances ends. We just increase more mature and wiser.

third Spot: “Looking out” by Oriano Nicolau, Spain

Class: Portrait

1st Spot: “The horse whisperer” by Anna Ajtner, The Netherlands

Class: Portrait

2nd Spot: “Sleeping” by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Portrait

third Spot: “Looking for the queen” by Hutchins, Poland/United states of america

Class: Documentary & Street

2nd Spot: “Children on the Indian Ocean Seaboard” by Guomiao Zhou, China

Class: Silhouette

1st Spot: “Batman” by Anna Kuncewicz, Poland

Class: Silhouette

2nd Spot: “Classic Sofa Potato” by Chelsea Silbereis, United states of america

Class: Documentary & Street

1st Spot: “Untitled” by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Way of living

2nd Spot: “Boyhood” by Alicja Pietras, Poland

Class: Portrait

third Spot: “Double” by Karen Osdieck, United states of america

Class: Conceptual & Photo Manipulation

third Spot: “Plums” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland

Class: Conceptual & Photo Manipulation

1st Spot: “Rodos” by Karolina Wawrzyniak, Ireland

Class: Way of living

2nd Spot: “The match of disguise and seek” by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Way of living

third Spot: “On half” by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland

Class: Way of living

Nominee: “Untitled” by by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Portrait

Nominee: “Apple orchard” by Olga Ageeva, Russia

Class: Portrait

All photos via B&W Child Photo Contest.