1st Spot: “Playing with light” by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Way of living
We all go via childhood, but no two activities are alike. Whether or not it’s culture, course, and/or geography, it all designs these formative many years in a strong way. But even with these dissimilarities, as youthful folks, we each explore the earth around us with the exact same perception of marvel and creativeness. The third annual B&W Child photograph contest just launched their winners for the 2016 opposition, and the gifted photographers beautifully depict what it’s like to be a child right now. United visually in a black and white palette, the diverse vignettes highlight children at enjoy, at rest, and making perception of their surroundings at significant.
Each and every calendar year, the B&W Child photograph contest awards a Grand Prize winner. Photographer Olga Ageeva from Russia took the top rated spot, and she also earned initially location accolades in the Great Artwork classification. Her certain parts follow two youthful girls, and the intimate photos display the highs and lows of this time. They’re observed performing foolish collectively as very well as solemn, as if they’re in the throes of very careful contemplation. These various snapshots highlight a common reality about life—this juxtaposition of emotion commences when we’re youthful and under no circumstances ends. We just increase more mature and wiser.
The 2017 B&W Child submissions are now open up. Study how to enter below.
Can you see on your own in some of these kids?
third Spot: “Looking out” by Oriano Nicolau, Spain
Class: Portrait
1st Spot: “The horse whisperer” by Anna Ajtner, The Netherlands
Class: Portrait
2nd Spot: “Sleeping” by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Portrait
third Spot: “Looking for the queen” by Hutchins, Poland/United states of america
Class: Documentary & Street
2nd Spot: “Children on the Indian Ocean Seaboard” by Guomiao Zhou, China
Class: Silhouette
1st Spot: “Batman” by Anna Kuncewicz, Poland
Class: Silhouette
2nd Spot: “Classic Sofa Potato” by Chelsea Silbereis, United states of america
Class: Documentary & Street
1st Spot: “Untitled” by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Way of living
2nd Spot: “Boyhood” by Alicja Pietras, Poland
Class: Portrait
third Spot: “Double” by Karen Osdieck, United states of america
Class: Conceptual & Photo Manipulation
third Spot: “Plums” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland
Class: Conceptual & Photo Manipulation
1st Spot: “Rodos” by Karolina Wawrzyniak, Ireland
Class: Way of living
2nd Spot: “The match of disguise and seek” by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Way of living
third Spot: “On half” by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland
Class: Way of living
Nominee: “Untitled” by by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Portrait
Nominee: “Apple orchard” by Olga Ageeva, Russia
Class: Portrait
B&W Child Photo Contest: Internet site | Facebook