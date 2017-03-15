The Japanese Instagrammer identified simply as Sawa is like several folks—she starts her day with a superior cup of coffee. But for her, it is additional than just a wonderful dose of caffeine. Each individual hot beverage delivers an opportunity to create a stunning perform of artwork. In her ongoing collection called La Charge De Fleur, Sawa arranges refreshing and dried flowers close to the cup in an eye-pleasing crescent shape. Afterwards, she paperwork the ephemeral coffee artwork and shares it on the web, where it is sure to perk you up with its exquisite colors and textures.

The point of La Charge De Fleur is straightforward but sweet—it’s a visible respite when you are having in the early morning information. With each information, Sawa presents an optimistic sentiment, from wishing her followers a “Happy Friday” to commence their weekend, as properly as a “Happy new 7 days,” on Mondays.

This improve of positivity and magnificent blooms are a welcome addition to anyone’s social media feed. In a time that would seem topsy-turvy, knowing that you’ve bought a superior cup of coffee and La Charge De Fleur would make it all proper in the world—even if it is just for a second.

Sawa turns a early morning cup of joe into an sophisticated piece of coffee artwork.





Each individual brewed cup is circled with an embellishment of beautiful flowers and other hints of character.







Isn’t Sawa’s visible diary lovely and soothing?











Each individual day delivers promise of new creative alternatives and, of system, a mouth watering cup of coffee.











Sawa: Instagram

h/t: [Layout TAXI]

All photographs through Sawa.