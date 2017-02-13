It rains a ton in Tel Aviv this time of the year, so dampness-loving yard snails come out – just like this specific snail, who acquired accidentally stepped on by a woman. The lady who injured the animal happened to believe that all life issue, so she rushed the snail to the HaClinica animal healthcare facility. There, they started off to correct his shell.

“For the damaged shell, we need a combination of tolerance and finesse with epoxy glue” the clinic wrote, as translated by Israeli weblog From The Grapevine. “We make sure the glue stays exterior the shell and does not penetrate the inner patch.”

The operation was a results. Soon the time arrived for the snail to move again into his minor transportable property. They named the snail Chevy. The courageous survivor will continue to be at a clinic for a few more weeks or months to make sure he is ready to go again into the wild.

Much more info: HaClinica | Fb (h/t: thedodo)

