Are you setting up on getting a highway vacation from Las Vegas to Reno? Then why not break up that extended drive with a stress-free remain at the Clown Motel?

It is located in Tonopah, a city literally miles from anyplace, but really do not fear about that, because you won’t be lonely at the Clown Motel…even if you want you ended up. Mainly because as you can see from these relatively terrifying shots, the Clown Motel, like its name indicates, is literally comprehensive of clowns. The motel business office has about five hundred clowns on show, and there’s even a stuffed, existence-sized clown that sits in a chair in the lobby. Sounds like a entertaining spot, proper? You bet it does! But which is not all, because the motel is also located proper next doorway to a cemetery! The little ones are likely to like it, so really do not neglect to cease off at the clown motel in the course of your next vacation to Nevada. You could in no way leave! Severely.

More details: Facebook (h/t: guff, 22words)

Preparing on going to Nevada? Then why not remain at the Clown Motel?

Picture credits: wapawekka

It is located in Tonopah, a city literally miles from anyplace

Picture credits: Bethany

But really do not fear about that, because you won’t be lonely at the Clown Motel…even if you want you ended up

Picture credits: wapawekka

Why? Mainly because the Clown Motel is literally comprehensive of clowns!

Picture credits: Boyd

It is also located proper beside a cemetery comprehensive of individuals who died from mining accidents. Sounds like entertaining proper?

Picture credits: wapawekka

The motel business office has about five hundred clowns on show, and there’s even a stuffed, existence-sized clown that sits in a chair in the lobby

Picture credits: Sydney Martinez

There are 31 rooms out there, which is also the amount thirteen backwards. Coincidence? In all probability!

Picture credits: Will Keightley

“Please occur share our pleased clown faces and smile together with us,” it claims on their Facebook site. “We hope to see you shortly!”

Picture credits: travelchannel

So really do not neglect to cease off at the clown motel in the course of your next vacation to Nevada

Picture credits: Christopher Sebela

You could in no way leave! Seriously…

Picture credits: roadjourneys