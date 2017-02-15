Seeking to change your daily life? You can do it with a person perfectly-crafted 200-term essay. Norma Burns, the owner of Bluebird Hill Farm in North Carolina, is wanting to move on her 12.88-acre natural and organic farm (approximated at all over $450,000) to a person lucky partnership—for upcoming to absolutely nothing. All you need to have to do is submit the adhering to: pay out a $three hundred entry price fill out the temporary entry type and generate a shorter essay entitled, Why We Want to Personal and Operate Bluebird Hill Farm.

By way of this strange essay contest, Burns desires aspiring farmers to win “a present of good land,” for the reason that there’s a battle to uncover a proper homestead. Previous Agriculture Deputy Secretary Krysta Harden described, “Many producers, specifically new and underserved farmers, explain to us that entry to land is a person of the greatest troubles they encounter in developing and developing their possess farming operation.”

Burns echoes Harden’s sentiment, and usually takes action by offering land away—including the certification of title—that she’s owned for almost twenty years. “I’m wanting for a like-minded few who have encounter and schooling in natural and organic farming and are inclined and equipped to place in the very long days and challenging operate that farming necessitates,” Burns told The Charlotte Observer. “The only detail they don’t have is an true farm. I want to make it attainable for these new farmers to get began.”

Right after the new house owners take the reigns, Burns will delight in the city daily life in Raleigh. She leaves guiding a two-bed room household, 200-12 months-aged barn, rooster coop, distiller, and greenhouse that an individual else will make their possess. If you’re fascinated in discovering more about the contest, Burns has developed a committed internet site explaining the stipulations. It ends on June 1, 2017, and the winners will be announced about a month afterwards.

