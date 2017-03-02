My name is Mesut Kul and I am a Turkish artist who attracts small pictures on many objects. Sometimes it is a butterfly wing, a rice grain, a feather and even a Lentil – the world’s smallest canvas.

I obtained acquainted with this micro artwork a couple of many years back. A single grasp painter informed me about the importance of innovations in artwork. I took his words and phrases for granted. Every person can draw on big canvas, but only the couple of can do it on tiny objects. I was impressed by the strategy that small drawings can be additional unforgettable and appreciated by the viewers. Even though I develop the drawings with my possess eyes and a brush, other folks might have to have a magnifying glass to see all the information. The finest inspiration to me is our world. My goal is to carry various words and phrases to the artwork of portray which is a universal language.

Extra facts: mesutkul.com

Bean seed

Swan’s feather

Soybean seed

Almond

Corn grain

Lentil

Little easel and canvas

Butterfly

Pumpkin seed

Pocket watch

Noodles

Cashew

Feather