You will In no way Guess What This Little Household Seems Like On The Inside of

This incredible project was created by Mizuishi Architects Atelier in Japan. The miniature 594-sq.-foot property is created on a very small triangular site together with a river. The way the house is utilised inside of this cosy modern cottage is really fairly spectacular.

Far more facts: Mizuishi Architect Atelier (ht: brightside)









The residing spot is downstairs. Home windows on both sides maximise natural daylighting and give what the architects connect with “a feeling of floating”:







The dining spot and the kitchen area are upstairs. It has a significant ceiling which seemingly extends proper to the roof:









The interior of the property is tastefully minimalist. All the walls are painted white to give a visual sense of house:









