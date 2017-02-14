Impression via Sigmund / Wikimedia Commons

It started like a regular adore tale. Two zebra sharks, residing happily jointly for 12 years and creating 24 pups. Then, circumstance ripped them aside, leaving the feminine in her have, isolated tank.

But here’s where by the tale will take a twist. After residing by yourself due to the fact 2012, Leonie the feminine zebra shark give birth to 3 pups in early 2016. Just how was this doable? Christine Dudgeon, a researcher at the College of Queensland, was decided to find out the answer.

A single chance was that Leonie has stored her former mate’s sperm, using it to fertilize her eggs. This concept was discarded when screening confirmed that the pups only held their mother’s DNA. These success also indicated that asexual reproduction was the offender. That’s correct, Leonie discovered to reproduce with no a male companion.

This isn’t as unconventional as one particular would believe.

Selected vertebrate species, who also reproduce sexually, have the chance for asexual reproduction. Some sharks, rays, turkeys, and Komodo dragons are on New Scientist‘s list of animals who really do not need to have a gentleman to have a loved ones.

What is unconventional in this circumstance is that Leonie created asexually after possessing experienced a lengthy-expression companion. Standard reports demonstrate asexual reproduction ordinarily happens in ladies that experienced hardly ever earlier been with a male. “In species that are able of both reproductive modes, there are pretty a number of observations of switches from asexual to sexual reproduction,” says Russell Bonduriansky of the College of New South Wales in Sydney. “However, it’s a lot less prevalent to notice switches in the other route.”

And while this reproduction approach could maintain genetic difficulties lengthy expression, it has absolutely spurred researchers to look into the field further. As an included as well as, it also offers a joyful ending to this tragic tale of zebra shark lovers missing.

h/t: [Gizmodo, New Scientist]