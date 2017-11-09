Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Happy Brainy

Pedestrian Crossing Painted in 3D Zebra to Slow Down Speeding Cars

A new pedestrian crossing in Iceland town Ísafjörður has been painted that appears to be 3D by way of a cleverly-detailed optical illusion.

Not only does the innovative design give foot-travelers the feeling of walking on air, it also gets the attention of drivers, who will be sure to slow down their speed once they spot the seemingly floating ‘zebra stripes.’
Icelandic environmental commissioner Ralf Trylla called for its placement in Ísafjörður after seeing a similar project being carried out in New Delhi, India.
With the help of street painting company Vegmálun GÍH, his vision became a reality.





