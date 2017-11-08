Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Happy Brainy

Madison Stewart from Australia from 12 Years Swims With Sharks

Madison Stewart from 12 years of age swims with sharks and is not at all afraid of these predators. The environmentalist from Australia assures that she loves all living things.

The 24-year-old beauty claims that in 99% of the sharks are afraid of people, and not vice versa. “I do not blame people who are afraid of sharks. I do not expect them to like sharks, but when you dive under water, sharks will actually be afraid of us. They never attacked me or attacked me, “says the brave diver.

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 01

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 02

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 03

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 04

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 05

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 06

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 07

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 08

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 09

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 10

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 11

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 12

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 13

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 14

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 15

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 16

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 17

Madison Stewart Swims Sharks 18





