Maid of Honor Hilariously Photobombs Bride’s Wedding Photo Shoot

The wedding photographer, Ashley Hempel, asked Sharilyn Wester to assist with the veil toss portion of the couple’s photoshoot, but the Maid of Honor decided to take her duties to the next level by making the day of her BFF Rebecca and her husband James Foster even more special with a series of hilarious poses. Fortunately Rebecca was in on the whole thing, but nobody warned James, which may explain some of his own awkward poses. “The groom had no idea what we decided to do,” said Sharilyn, “but once we started acting goofy, he played along and was laughing.”

“It was incredibly difficult to keep a straight face, but right after these photos were taken, we took a break from formals and everyone—including us and the photographers—were cracking up.” Foster says. “It was just what we needed at that moment.”

“James didn’t know what we were doing, but quickly caught on and was laughing along with the rest of our friends,” Wester says. “I was friends with Rebecca before she and James even began dating, so he’s seen our sense of humor through the years.”

More into: Facebook









