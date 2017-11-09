Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Happy Brainy

$1.7 Million Luxury Volkner Mobil Performance S Motorhome Has Its Own Supercar Garage

German company, Volkner Mobil, released a dreamy new luxury Performance S motorhome so large that it comes with a built-in garage underneath the vehicle to store a car.

The 40-foot behemoth also comes equipped with a double bed, a kitchen, a large lounge area, and a heated bathroom.

Coming with a list of mod-cons that matches the price tag, the Volkner Mobil Performance S features a garage underneath the vehicle so your car can come along for the ride.

Lucky owners of the Performance S will be able to load up their cars on board the motorhome via an electro-hydraulic lift.

But it’s the addition of a cooking island – something that you won’t find inside most motorhome competitors – that makes the Performance S the right choice, according to Stephanie Volkner, director of German firm Volkner Mobil GmbH.

She said: It is a house on wheels.

“Our clients normally have big companies. They want to travel freely.

Performance S offers a fully-equipped kitchen, sleeping quarters, wooden and leather fittings, state-of-the-art entertainment, and a wall that slides out to provide extra space.

Luxury Volkner Mobil Performance S Motorhome 2017:





