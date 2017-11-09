Young Ballet Dancer Interacts With Her Friends Dogs

As with his wonderful photo series and book “Little Kids and Their Big Dogs“, Russian photographer Andy Seliverstoff has captured that truly special bond that exists between a little ballerina in a tutu and a couple of doting standard poodles who are more than happy to dance alongside their beloved human.

He captured the scenes of nine-year-old Maria Palkina and her canine friends after being inspired by famous artists.

Andrey said: “It’s not an easy task to photograph both children and dogs. And of course for a person who has been photographing dogs for the last 20 years – it’s more difficult to work with kids, especially when they are so young”.









